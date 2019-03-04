Trio of top-10 finishes for Tallon

The Comox Valley’s curing team that represented B.C. gained some valuable experience at the Canada Winter Games. From left: Bryn Woloshyn, Keelie Duncan, Chanelle Meeres, Gracelyn Richards and coach Sarah Hassall. Photo supplied

Courtenay Nordic skier Tallon Noble had a trio of top-10 finishes at the Canada Winter Games, which wrapped up Sunday, March 3 in Red Deer, Alta.

A member of the Strathcona Nordics and Canada’s national junior men’s team, Noble placed eighth in the interval start free technique 10km, sixth in the individual sprint free technique, and 10th in the mass start classic technique 15km.

In curling, the Comox Valley quartet of Keelie Duncan, Chanelle Meeres, Bryn Woloshyn and Gracelyn Richards won three games and lost seven.

“This is our first national event against teams that are four years older,” Adam Duncan said. “Considering all that, it’s been a huge success.”

Meeres and Woloshyn are 15, Richards is 14 and Duncan is 13. Last year, the girls won the gold medal at the U18 BC Winter Games.