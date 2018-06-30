Trio of Shuswap girl’s soccer teams make provincials

Vernon’s Brooklyn Routley (right) and Phoebe Brooks of the U13 Shuswap Selects go for a loose ball in Rep soccer playoffs at Kings Park in Penticton. (Mark Brett photo)

Three Shuswap Youth Soccer Association girls teams have qualified to compete in the B.C. Soccer Girls Provincial ‘B’ Cup in Kamloops July 4 to 8 after their performance in the Thompson-Okanagan Youth Soccer League playdowns.

The Shuswap FC U15 and U17 girls select teams qualified for the provincial cup after winning both of their playdowns games. Though the U13 girls team lost one of their games to the provincial cup hosts Kamloops Blaze, they earned a host berth and will be competing in the cup as well.

In the playdowns, the U17 girls team came out 3-2 against the Pinnacles FC of Penticton and shut-out Vernon United with a a 4-0 victory.

In regular season play, the U17 team came away with two wins and three losses for the 2018 season.

The Shuswap FC U17 team’s first game in the provincial cup is scheduled for July 5 at 3 p.m. against Williams Lake FC.

The U15 girls select team stopped Vernon United 2-0 in their first game of the zone playdowns, following it up with a repeat 2-0 victory against Kelowna United.

The U15 squad heads into provincials off of a regular season that saw them come away with two wins, two losses and one draw. Their first provincial cup game is scheduled for July 5 at noon against the Kootenay South FC.

At the zone playdowns, the U13 girls select team came out with a landslide 5-0 victory against Vernon United in their first game of the playdowns. They couldn’t replicate their first victory, falling 2-1 against Kamloops Blaze, but were awarded a playoff berth and will compete in the provincials in Kamloops.

In regular season play, the U13 select team came out with two wins, one loss and two draws.

The U13 team will play their first game in the provincial cup July 4, a rematch against Kamloops Blaze.

The B.C. Soccer Provincial ‘B’ Cup is the final official tournament of the season for Shuswap youth soccer players before the upcoming 2018 Cowichan BC Summer Games which will see Kyprian Knopp, Phoebe Barnes and Gabriella Torrie of the Shuswap FC playing with the Thompson-Okanagan regional team.

