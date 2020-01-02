Trio of Oceanside Generals selected to VIJHL all-star team

Three more will play in top prospects game

Oceanside Generals captain Landon Dziadyk was one of the Generals named to the VIJHL All-Star team that will take on the Pacific Junior Hockey League All-Stars. (Michael Briones photo)

The Quality Foods Oceanside Generals will be well-represented when the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey All-Star team will take on the Pacific Junior Hockey League All-Stars later this month in Delta.

Captain Landon Dziadyk, along with leading scorer Dawson Heathcote and goalie James Brendeland, were selected to play for the VIJHL squad at the all-star game on Jan. 26.

Dziadyk has led the Generals offence in the last four years and has consistently been at or near the top of the club’s scoring list. This year he has 16 goals and 15 assists for 31 points.

Heathcote has given the Generals much-needed boost up front and has 19 goals and 19 assists for 38 points. His total is good enough for ninth place among VIJHL scorers. Dziadyk ranks 11th.

Brendeland has had a stellar season between pipes this year. He ranks third in the VIJHL with four shutout wins, the most in the league. He has won 12 games and lost eight.

Three other Generals will also represent the VIJHL at the Prospects Game against the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

Cage Newans, Elijah Goyer and Trey Bolan will play in the game, at the Nanaimo Ice Centre on Jan. 12.

They also will have familiar faces behind the bench as head coach Dan Lemmon, along with assistant coaches Andrew Riddell, Chris Lennox, Scott Bickerton and Clayton Peace will lead the VIJHL team.

The Generals currently lead the North Division with 20 wins and 8 losses. But last month they suffered a four-game losing streak which the Generals hope to turn around against the Campbell River Storm on Friday night on the road, and then against arch-rivals Nanaimo Buccaneers on Saturday night at home at Oceanside Place at 7 p.m.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

