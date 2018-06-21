Trio of Abbotsford basketball talent signed

MEI's Nicola Peters will be joining the TWU Spartans women's basketball team in the fall.

A trio of Abbotsford high school basketball female talent is continuing the sport at the post-secondary level.

Yale‘s Sapna Deo and MEI players Annika Dhaliwal and Nicola Peters all recently announced their plans for the fall, and they will be suiting up at college programs at both the Pacwest and Canada West levels.

Peters will be following in her mother’s footsteps at Trinity Western University. Debbie Peters played for the Spartans from 1990-94, and helped TWU finish fourth in the country in her final year.

Nicola had a strong final year with the Eagles and was an Abbotsford Basketball Association all-star. She also excelled in both soccer and volleyball during her time at MEI.

Her Eagles teammate Dhaliwal has signed on with the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades, and will be red shirting in the fall. She was also an ABA all-star and will join former MEI grad Taylor Claggett on the team.

Deo has committed to the Okanagan College Coyotes, who debut in Pacwest play this season.

She helped lead the Lions to a win at the Abbotsford Police City Basketball Tournament back in December, and was a key part of the Yale senior girls team, placing 11th in the province at the AAA provincial tournament.

Deo was also an ABA and B.C. all-star last season. Locals will get to see her in action when the Coyotes battle the Columbia Bible College Bearcats during Pacwest regular season action.