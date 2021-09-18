Trinity Western University hockey Spartans score shutout in first on-ice match in 18 months

Langley’s Trinity Western University scored a shutout win against Victoria in their first game of the 2021 Captains Cup. (TWU)

Langley’s Trinity Western University (TWU) pulled out a 6-0 victory over Victoria in their first game of the 2021 Captains Cup.

The chippy affair against their former BCIHL opponent was reminiscent of prior meetings the Spartans have had with Victoria as the Friday night, Sept. 17, win bumped their all-time record against the Vikes to 26-9.

TWU Head Coach Barret Kropf called it “a good night.”

We rotated all three goaltenders in tonight to get them their first action in 18 months and they combined for a shutout,” Kropf detailed.

“Our leadership group really set the tone in the first 15 minutes of the game by blocking shots and working hard. These are things we’re going to need for all 60 minutes this season, so it was good to see that early in the year.”

TWU, University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Victoria and Vancouver Island University hockey teams are competing in the fourth annual Captains Cup Tournament, presented by the Vancouver Giants.

The Captain’s Cup was established in 2017 as an annual tournament promoting university hockey in the Lower Mainland while raising awareness for the WHL’s Scholarship Program, available for players entering into post-secondary hockey.

“The WHL is the leading supplier of scholarships in Western Canada, and offers the most comprehensive scholarship in North America,” said Dale Saip, Senior Vice President with the Vancouver Giants. “The Vancouver Giants are pleased to support this exhibition series profiling our student-athlete alumni who are furthering their education while still competing at a very high level of hockey.”

Games will be hosted by each participating team during the round-robin tournament, with the top two teams competing for the championship on Saturday October 9th at UBC. The winner will take home not only bragging rights for the year, but also the storied President’s Trophy generously donated by the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

