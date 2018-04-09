Trinity Western recognizes its outstanding athletes

Katie Devaney, David Boyd, Stefan Gonzales, and Dirk De Waal were given Complete Champion Awards last week. (Special to the Langley Advance)

A number of Trinity Western University athletes were honoured for their work in various sports, a foursome leading the pack.

Trinity Western women’s volleyball middle Katie Devaney of Coquitlam, pole vaulter and former heptathlete David Boyd of Victoria, men’s hockey defenceman Stefan Gonzales of Surrey, and forward Dirk De Waal of Lethbridge, took home the Spartans most prestigious honour at the annual athletics banquet as they were each awarded the Complete Champion Award this week at the Langley Events Centre.

The volleyball, track and field, and hockey stars were honoured with the evening-capping awards, which are given to senior student-athletes who are “outstanding in athletic achievements, who advance to the edge of their abilities both academically and personally, and who also demonstrate leadership and a desire to grow spiritually.”

The Spartans female athlete of the year award went to women’s cross-country and track and field fifth year middle distance runner Regan Yee of South Hazelton, while the Spartans male athlete of the year award went to men’s volleyball fifth year setter Adam Schriemer of Winnipeg.

Yee was a U SPORTS First Team All-Canadian in both track and field and cross country and was named Canada West athlete of the year in cross country, while Schriemer was named Canada West and U SPORTS player of the year and led the Spartans to their third straight Canada West championship and a U SPORTS silver medal.

The Bahta Melles Award for servant leadership fourth year women’s soccer defender Carmen Mostat of Langley, and second year men’s volleyball outside Jordan Koslowsky of Abbotsford.

The Spartans female scholar athlete of the year award went to Regan Yee, while the male scholar athlete of the year award went to Dirk De Waal.

The rookie of the year awards went to women’s volleyball middle Avery Heppell of Langley, and men’s volleyball outside hitter Jesse Elser of Calgary.

The human kinetics Spartan athlete awards went to women’s cross country and track and field fourth-year Mirelle Martens of Grande Prairie and men’s volleyball third year middle Pearson Eshenko of Banff.

The school of business Spartan athlete awards went to women’s soccer fourth-year defender Kathleen Chin of Calgary and men’s basketball fourth-year guard Vartan Tanielian of Surrey.

The student therapy awards went to Geoff Cotter, who worked with men’s soccer, and Karina Lahti, who worked with men’s hockey.

The Andrew Heming student strength and conditioning award went to Cole Hergott of Bruno, Sask.

The Murray Hall leadership legacy award went to men’s hockey defenceman Stefan Gonzales and women’s soccer defender Amy Gartke of Edmonton.

The Spartans also honoured their graduating seniors in a special ceremony Friday.

Graduating Senior Athletes

• Men’s Hockey:

Stefan Gonzales

Silas Matthys

Dirk De Waal

Karsten Seidel

.

• Men’s Soccer:

Elie Gindo

Sebastian Wingfield

Alex Dalla Zanna

Jay Balletta

.

• Women’s Soccer:

Christina Oliverio

Carmen Mostat

.

• Track & field/cross country:

Caleb de Jong

David Boyd

Jordan Gin

Stephen Humphrey

Adam Marshall

Katie Maryschuk

Ryan Natwick

Levi Neufeld

Rachel Shuttleworth

Declan White

Regan Yee

.

• Men’s Basketball:

Pogos Trunyan

Peter Spangehl

Tyus Allen

.

• Women’s Basketball:

Kayla Gordon

Ashleigh Barnes

.

• Men’s Volleyball:

Adam Schriemer

Mark Antoniuk

Mike Grypma

.

• Women’s Volleyball:

Katie DeVaney

Rachel Flink

.

The athlete of the year Award is selected by the Spartan athletics awards committee from the coaches’ nominations and awarded to a varsity athlete who is outstanding in the following areas: athletic achievement, quality of character, role model/TWU representative, academics.

The scholar-athlete award is selected by the Spartan athletic awards committee and awarded to the male and female graduating varsity athletes who best exemplify scholastic and athletic achievement.

The Bahta Melles servant-leader of the year award is selected by the Spartan athletic awards committee from the coaches’ nominations and awarded to the varsity athlete who best exemplifies the Spartan athletics mission statement and the attributes of Spartans hall of fame member Bahta Melles.

The male and female rookie of the year awards are selected from team rookies of the year and voted on by the Spartan athletics awards committee.