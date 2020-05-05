Trinity Western athletes up for CW athlete of the year

Eric Loeppky and Jenaya Robertson had very good seasons

Langley-based Trinity Western University’s men’s volleyball left side Eric Loeppky and women’s soccer midfielder Jenaya Robertson have been named male and female finalists for the Canada West 2019-20 Athlete of the Year awards.

Robertson and Loeppky had outstanding seasons in which they both won the Canada West and U SPORTS Athlete of the Year awards in their respective sports.

Both were named Trinity Western Athlete of the Year at the 2019-20 Spartan Awards.

Loeppky, a 6 ft. 5 in. outside hitter for the Spartans. has shattered a number of TWU records during his time there.

In 2017, Loeppky, along with Jesse Elser, Derek Epp, and Jacob Kern were instrumental in Canada’s bronze-medal winning performance against Guatemala at the U21 Pan Am Cup.

Loeppkyled the entire tournament in scoring with 100 points.

Robertson set a TWU single-season goal-scoring record in 2019, tallying a conference-high 14 on the year to earn the CW and U SPORTS Player of the Year awards.

The star midfielder captained TWU to one of its most successful seasons in history, taking first place in the Pacific Division with a 12-1-1 record – a mark that matched TWU’s record for most points in a season with 37 (2011).

The other two finalists on the women’s side, are Saskatchewan Huskies track and field athlete Michelle Harrison and Manitoba swimmer Kelsey Wog.

On the men’s side, Loeppky is up against Saskatchewan Huskies hockey goalie Taran Kozun and Calgary Dinos basketball star Brett Layton.

Canada West’s Athletes of the Year, which are selected by the conference’s 17 members, will be announced Thursday, May 7th at 9 a.m.

The CW winners will move forward as nominees for the national awards, as U SPORTS hands out the Lieutenant Governor Athletic Awards later this year.

