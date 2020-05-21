Trickle Creek reopens with preview weekend starting May 22

Trickle Creek Golf Resort opens back up for the year with a preview weekend ahead of their full opening. Photo courtesy of www.tricklecreek.com

Kimberley’s Trickle Creek Golf Resort is firing back up with a preview weekend May 22 to 24 and their full grand reopening on Friday, May 29.

The preview weekend will feature just the front nine of the course, and the resort says that the course is in great early-season shape.

Like the other courses around the region, Trickle Creek does have rules in place to keep golfers and staff safe while COVID-19 remains a threat. In order to book a tee time at www.tricklecreek.com, you must click “I agree” that you have read, understood and plan to adhere to the resort’s new policies.

Make sure you plan ahead before your round. Walk-up play is not permitted at this time. Tee times need to be booked in advance, either online, or by calling the Golf Shop at 250-427-3389. The resort encourages golfers to pre-pay whenever possible, but they will be accepting credit and debit transactions on sit, however no cash will be accepted.

Unless you live in the same household, do not carpool to the course, and the resort would prefer you to bring your own group and play in a foursome.

When you arrive at the course, drive directly to the bag drop area by the club house and make sure you show up no more than 20 minutes prior to your tee time. If you show up earlier, you will have to wait in your car until the 20 minute countdown before your round.

Make sure you sanitize your hands when arriving at the bag drop area. Carts are for single riders only, unless players come from the same household, and due to this higher demand on carts, the course can not guarantee they will always be available.

You can call 250-427-3389 ext. 2 to pre-order food and drinks to be delivered to your carts.

The Clubhouse dining room is closed at this time, but is available for pick up through the to-go window. The Pro Shop is also closed, however certain items such as balls, sun block and bug spray can be purchased for “curbside delivery” at the check in area.

No tees, ball markers, divot repair tools or scorecards will be provided.

You can download and print off a scorecard prior to arrival on their website as well.

Full information on their new policies can be found on their website.

