Competitors of all ages took part in the annual Shoreline Orthodontics Tri-K Triathlon, Sunday at the CV Sports Centre. The event features a swim, bike and run. Distances vary among age groups. Visit trik.ca for results. Photo by Jolene Rudisuela

Tri-K Triathlon caters to all ages

  • May. 30, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The event features a swim, bike and run. Distances vary among age groups.

Visit trik.ca for results.

