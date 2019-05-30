Tri-K Triathlon caters to all ages

Competitors of all ages took part in the annual Shoreline Orthodontics Tri-K Triathlon, Sunday at the CV Sports Centre.
The event features a swim, bike and run. Distances vary among age groups.
Visit trik.ca for results.
Competitors of all ages took part in the annual Shoreline Orthodontics Tri-K Triathlon, Sunday at the CV Sports Centre.
Competitors of all ages took part in the annual Shoreline Orthodontics Tri-K Triathlon, Sunday at the CV Sports Centre.
The event features a swim, bike and run. Distances vary among age groups.
Visit trik.ca for results.
Competitors of all ages took part in the annual Shoreline Orthodontics Tri-K Triathlon, Sunday at the CV Sports Centre.
Ian Lindsay is once again headed to assist with Miracle Weekend.
Colleen Friesen has asked the City of Kimberley to spearhead a ban on plastics.
Valerie Giles's artwork on display at Qualicum Art Supply & Gallery
Coach calls effort 'a great experience'