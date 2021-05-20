Travis Selje soccer tourney a ‘special club weekend’ for Surrey United this year

Organizers of a soccer tournament dedicated to Travis Selje have this year planned a “special club weekend” for all Surrey United spring teams, due to the pandemic.

The TS3 Inspires “skills and drills” gathering will be held June 5-6 at Cloverdale Athletic Park, not far from where the teen athlete was killed in a car crash four years ago, in May 2017.

“Unable to host the #TS3Inspires tournament again this year, (Surrey United) has found a way to celebrate the life of Travis Selje as a club community in an exciting weekend of skills and drills for all SUSC spring teams,” the club tweeted.

“Donations to the Travis Selje Foundation, which provides scholarships to local student athletes in honour of Travis, are welcome and can be submitted online.”

TS3 stands for Travis Selje and the #3 jersey he wore while playing for Surrey United BCSPL.

“Through the TS3 tournament dedicated to Travis as well as correlated scholarships, Travis’ spirit of positivity, dedication and leadership live on,” says a post on the tournament website, ts3inspires.com.

In April, Rituraj Kaur Grewal, 26, was found not guilty of criminal negligence causing death in the traffic crash that killed Travis at the corner of 64th Avenue and 176th Street.

