Trapshooters honour memory of Vernon competitor

Shooter Bruce Davies of the host North Okanagan Trap and Skeet Club takes aim while his son, Jared Davies, does the marking in the chair at the recent Art Salt Memorial Honours Day Trapshoot at the club in Spallumcheen. (Lisa Salt - photo)

Memories of the great man and trapshooter were being recalled as much as the ammo was being shot.

Participants paid their respects to the late Art Salt at the North Okanagan Trap and Skeet Club’s Art Salt Memorial Honours Day Shoot in early July. Salt, an avid and passionate trap and skeet shooter, died at age 95 in August 2018.

From his obituary in The Morning Star: “In the last few years if his car would not make it up the hill to the club in Spallumcheen due to ice and snow, Salt would park at the bottom of the hill and walk guns and all his gear up for his date with the clay pigeons. He won many, many, many trophies and awards over the years and even if he had a bad score, he always wore a smile on his face. Art was inducted into the PITA (Pacific International Trapshooters Association) Hall of Fame in 2007 along with his daughter Lisa, a rare accomplishment that he was very proud of, yet maintained his humility – so true to his nature.”

Lisa, her husband, Gord Fowler, and fellow North Okanagan club member Mike Noer ended up in a shoot-off (won by Noer) for the High Overall Winner award. Each finished with 462 targets hit out of 500.

Lisa Salt won the John Genier Handicap (20 entries) for 25-27 Yards, hitting 91/100. Greg Zavaduk of Smithers took the 19-24.5 Yards Division, shooting 93/100.

Noer won the High Senior Vet Division in the Joe and Helen Richter Singles (22 entries), scoring 195/200. Fowler won the B Class (196/200) and Zavaduk captured the High Vet category (188/200). Other division winners included Les Lamerton of the host club for A Class (198/200), Trish Fern of the North Okanagan Club in High Lady (176/200); Kelly McQuarrie won the C Class (194); Ted Rajkowski took D Class (182); and Pat Bare won High Elder (189/200).

Fowler won the High Overall Pins By Class’ B Class for his 462; McQuarrie won C Class (460/500) and Rajkowski took D Class (436). There were no A Class entries.

Barry Dremel of the host club won the 19-24.5 yard Division of the Hank Dedish Handicap (23 entries) with 93/100. Joe Portelance took t he 25-27 Yard division.

There were 17 entries in the Rod Macindoe Doubles category, with North Okanagan club members winning three of the four classes. Tom Ginn won the A Class (94/100); Ron Miller won the C Class (87) and Lindsay Blackburn took aim at the D Class (84/100). McQuarrie won the B Class with 91.

