Trappers on a roll

It was a historic victory on Wednesday night for the Langley Trappers as for the first time in their short history, the expansion junior B hockey club won consecutive games.

The Trappers extended their win streak to a modest two games thanks to a 6-2 win over the Port Moody Panthers at the George Preston Recreation Centre. Langley also has points in three of four (2-1-1-0) December games as they improved to 9-18-1-0.

Brendon Mongey paced the attack with a pair of goals while Matthew Smoliga had three assists on the night. Michael Guzzo, Joshua Boelema, Brendan Black and Connor Wong each had one goal.

Kristian Lyon earned the victory in goal with a 25-save performance as only Jack Hamilton and Tetsuya Prior managed to beat the Langley netminder. Both goals did come on the power play.

With Langley’s mini hot-run this month, the Trappers will look to close out strong as they have three games remaining before the holiday break.

The Trappers are in Mission on Dec. 16, host Richmond on Dec. 20 and then close out 2017 with a game in Surrey on Dec. 21.

Heading into this weekend’s action, Langley sits tied with Aldergrove for fourth spot in the PJHL’s Harold Brittain Conference.

sports@langleytimes.com

