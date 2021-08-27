TransRockies Race Series cancels Kootenay events due to Covid restrictions

Organizers of the TransRockies Single Track 6 mountain bike race have made the difficult decision to cancel this year's events, which were scheduled for the Kootenays.

Organizers of the TransRockies Single Track 6 mountain bike race have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s events, which were scheduled for the Kootenays.

In a press release, TransRockies said that they will cancel the inaugural gravel stage race TransRockies Gravel Royale as well as mountain bike stage race Singletrack 6 and running stage race Golden Ultra for 2021. This decision was made after a new COVID-19 mandate in British Columbia went into effect, which limits the size of ‘outdoor gatherings’ to 100 people maximum.

The TransRockies organization did everything to try to make the events happen and assured athletes that the best decision was made around this sudden change, the release said. The Public Health orders won’t allow events and small communities are once again being impacted by COVID-19. TransRockies main priority is to protect the safety of athletes, staff, volunteers and local communities.

The six stage race had planned two events in Kimberley, two in Fernie and two in Rossland in the coming weeks, beginning in Fernie on September 6, 2021, as well as the Ultra in Golden.

The Single Track 6 has been running since 2014 and offers a different route in the Kootenays each year.

RELATED: Next up in bike racing; Singletrack 6

RELATED: More bike races in Kimberley/Cranbrook this summer

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nelson Star