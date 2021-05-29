Trampoline athletes land on podium at virtual provincials

Adin Brenner of Gabriola Island and Owen Harbo of Nanaimo both qualify for nationals

Owen Harbo and Adin Brenner both medalled at Trampoline Gymnastics B.C. Championships earlier this spring. (Photo submitted)

Two Nanaimo athletes reached great heights in virtual competition this spring, medalling at Trampoline Gymnastics B.C. Championships.

Adin Brenner of Gabriola Island and Owen Harbo of Nanaimo had top-three results at the competition, held virtually March 25-April 5.

Brenner hasn’t competed in trampoline gymnastics in three years, but was able to mobilize to senior competition at a virtual meet in March.

At provincials, he took silver on the double mini trampoline.

Harbo earned silver medals on the trampoline and in tumbling, and added a bronze on the double mini.

Both youths have qualified to Elite Canada and Canadian championships, which are trials for international competitions.

Brenner and Harbo train at Port Alberni Gymnastics with coach Megan Conway of Nanaimo.

Nanaimo News Bulletin