Trajan tops 21st Qualicum Beach Triathlon

The 21st Qualicum Beach Triathlon featured around 500 participants from tiny tots to senior citizens last Sunday.

Jerry Reed, at 75 years old, was the oldest competitor at the annual event that had triathletes coming from all over Vancouver Island, Powell River, the mainland and also from the United States. There were 400 adult, youth and minor athletes, and 100 tiny tri-athletes.

Reed, who was the only competitor in his 75-79 age group, said he and his wife Sandi, who just turned 70 years old, decided not to go hard and fast this year. The goal was to just take it easy and finish the race. Reed said it was good plan.

“I don’t feel like a bag of dirt this time,” Reed quipped after completing the race in one hour, 50 minutes and 26 seconds to finish 113th overall. “I feel at lot better.”

Reed and wife have been participating in the QB Triathlon ever since they moved to Qualicum Beach in 2002. Reed said he has been in the sport since he was 40 years old. And despite his age, he has no plans of slowing down.

“I want to keep my body going so I can play golf, mountain bike or whatever, as long as possible,” said Reed. “If you don’t use it, I really do believe you’re going to lose it.”

Reed also added that he enjoys the sport, which is important as it motivates him to continue despite having qualms about not doing it anymore at the end of every race.

“This is tough,” said Reed. “This is the only event we do each year and it’s a struggle in each year because we say ‘never again’ after.”

Bringing home the overall title was Byron Trajan, from Nanaimo, who is also the head coach of the Ravensong Breakers swim club. He drew big cheers, specially from his students, after completing the swim, bike and run event in 59:48. He has won this event in the past. Placing second was Michael Didham of Nanaimo in 1:03:08 and third was Duane Bader of Parksville who crossed the finish line in 1:04:01.

The top team of the day was Tag Team with Oldie Snowshoe Gunfire finishing in second and Yummy Mummies rounding up third place.

The top female triathlete was Teresa Tomchak of North Vancouver who clocked in a fast time of 1:12:11 followed by Amanda Wright at 1:15:23 and Aoibhinn Grimes at 1:17:00.

In the youth division, Luke Hubner led the way finishing in 36:59 followed by Cameron Laturnus in 38:08 and Jakob Mbobela in 39:05.

In the girls division, Annika Lehmann came in first in a time of 45:48 followed by Alexa Berg and Catalina Magano who placed second and third respectively.

The top youth team was Team Maple Tree with Super Olympic Kids placing second and Chase River 14 taking third spot.

In the minor division, Avery Bernard was top overall, clocking in 19:17 followed by Rowan Neilson-Didham and Hanna Duffell. The top minor team was Team Ten

The 21st Qualicum Beach Triathlon was blessed with perfect weather condition, not too hot and not too cold which race director Brad Goodman said helped get more people out this year.

“The nice thing this year, is it feels a lot of people have come out and were hanging around, said Goodman. “There were a lot more families who were out here and had a good time.”

One of the big change to this year’s event was the order of the athlete. The adults went first followed by the youth, minor and tiny triathletes.

“People liked the change,” said Goodman. “The response has been overwhelmingly positive. So I think we will do it again next year.”

The QB triathlon, being a fun event as well, is an ideal event to try the sport said Goodman.

Among those who tried it for the first time are two avid young swimmers from Nanaimo, Stewart Stephen, 14 and Jack Mace, 12. They both entered the event just for the experience.

“I just came here to do it just for fun and have a good time… swim, bike and run,” said Stephen. “I didn’t have any goals but to just finish the race.

Mace decided to join this year because of a friend who has done the QB Triathlon it in the last few years.

“I wanted to try it and see what’s it like to be in it,” said Mace, who has been training only for a couple of months. “I wanted to know how good I am compared to them.”

Overall, Goodman said, the triathlon went smoothly and called it one of the best so far. He praised all the volunteers and the board members for helping make the event a big success. He encourages more people to be involved with the organization by becoming board members.