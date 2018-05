The U12 Trail Steelers lost only one game all weekend on their way to a bronze-medal finish at a girls fastball tournament in Vernon. The Steelers won five of six games, with their only loss coming by a single run. The tournament provided another great tuneup for the U12 Regionals which will be held in Penticton June 22-24. Team members are (from the left, back row) Coach Rob Dahl, Coach Diane Langman, Quinnlin Lysek, Kaitlyn Langman, Aliya Podmorrow, Sasha Lok, Kaitlyn Parsons, Kendall Moffat and Coach Richard Gademans. Front Row, from the left: Tanyka Smith, Grayce Ratcliffe, Abby Hansma, Makayla Gademans, Sara Parsons, Mya Griffiths