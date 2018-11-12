Trail to Town 10th anniversary upgrades courtesy of the Rotary

Smithers Rotary has just completed significant upgrades to the trail and auction is on now.

It looks inviting. But you need a permit to go there. Wikipedia Commons

Hudson Bay Mountain Resort (HBMR) is pleased to announce that the Smithers Rotary Trail to Town connecting Hudson Bay Mountain to Smithers has just celebrated its 10th Anniversary and to honor that anniversary, the Smithers Rotary has just completed significant upgrades to the trail by removing many of the stumps and rocks and laying out grass seed making it a first class trail.

The Rotary Club of Smithers was behind the initial development of the trail in September 2008, making Smithers a ski-in community, unlike any other town in British Columbia. The trail is four km long and it stretches from the base of Skyline Chairlift and down into Smithers.

This trail permits hiking to the top of the mountain from town or hiking from the top down. Riders ski or snowboard right into Smithers and in the summer season, mountain bikers enjoy the 3,775 feet of vertical to ride from mountain top to town.

“Hudson Bay Mountain Resort couldn’t be more excited and appreciative to the Rotary Club for their continued support and upgrades to this trail,” said Michael Huffman, Hudson Bay Mountain Resort general manager.

In 2008, the trail project came to fruition in six long, hard weeks and it is thanks to Dan Mathews the developer of Hudson Bay Mountain Master Plan, Mark Grabowski the project manager and Smithers Rotary Club member, Jos Konst. Konst was the original catalyst behind the trail, when he proposed a plan to the Rotary Club and the Chamber of Commerce to connect Hudson Bay Mountain and Smithers with a physical link. Without the persistence of the Rotary Club the project would not have moved forward.

HBMR would like to thank the community for their support on this project. A special thanks to The Sbrocchi Family, as the trail runs through their land and could not have been developed without them allowing the project to go through their property.

Hudson Bay Mountain Resort is located in northern B.C. and offers the driest powder conditions in the country. From world class ski­ing and snow­board­ing to breath-tak­ing hik­ing – what­ever the moun­tain ac­tiv­ity may be – Hudson Bay Mountain is the playground of the North.

–Submitted by Hudson Bay Mountain Resort.

Rotary auction on now

Rotary Club of Smithers hosts its annual community auction online now until Nov. 21-22. Those two evenings will include a social at the Old Church from 6-10 p.m. See more at smithersrotary.ca.

Other projects that have been supported by the Rotary include the new arena, skatepark expansion, Smithers Mountain Bike Association youth trail, and the Cycle 16 Trail Society path between Smithers and Telkwa.