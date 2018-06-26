Trail teams shine at 2018 West Kootenay Softball championship

The Trail Broncos (above) captured gold in the West Kootenay Softball 2018 Wind Up Tournament held in Salmo, Beaver Valley and Trail last week, beating out the Trail Steelers (below) in the Senior Division final. For more tournament photos of Trail teams in Junior, Mites and Mini-mites divisions visit our website at trailtimes.ca. Submitted photo.

While, other Greater Trail teams performed well, with great results at the annual wind-up tournament. See below…