Trail Smoke Eaters topple Merritt Centennials

The Trail Smoke Eaters beat the Merritt Centennials 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday at the Cominco Arena. Trevor Miller photo.

Kent Johnson scored in another shootout to lift the Smoke Eaters to a 3-2 win over the Centennials

Trail Smoke Eaters forward Kent Johnson scored in a shootout to lift the hometown Smokies to a 3-2 victory over the Merritt Centennials on Saturday at the Cominco Arena.

The 16-year-old forward went forehand backhand on Cents goalie Austin Roden to give Trail the win and an important two points in the BCHL’s Interior Division after falling to the Vernon Vipers 6-3 on Friday.

The goal was Johnson’s 17th of the season and 38th point, while Smokies goalie Adam Marcoux came up big stopping all three shooters in the shootout and 32-of-34 shots in the game.

All the goals came in the opening frame, with Merritt getting on the board first when Brendan Schneider picked up some garbage on the left post 4:57 into the match.

However, Trail’s Carter Jones worked his way into the slot and wired a quick shot over the blocker of Roden at 11:58 to tie the match at one. Spencer McLean then gave the Smokies the lead just 21 seconds later, when he gathered the puck in the left face-off circle and also beat Roden on the blocker side.

With just five minutes to play, a Smoke Eaters turnover allowed Brett Roloson to jump on the puck and fire it past Marcoux to end the scoring in regulation.

The teams went back-and-forth in the final two stanzas, each getting opportunities but failing to capitalize.

In the overtime period, the teams played tentatively through the first half, but opened it up in the final two minutes with Trail getting four chances on net to Merritt’s two.

Johnson’s shootout winner keeps the Smokies five points back of Salmon Arm and Vernon for seventh place in the Interior Division standings and a 19-22-7-3 record with seven games remaining.

The Cents outshot Trail 32-29, with the Smokies going 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the PK. Marcoux was the game’s first star, Roloson from Merritt the second star, and the Smokies Mack Byers third star.

On Friday, the Vernon Vipers scored five goals in the third period to defeat the Smoke Eaters 6-3.

Johnson and Byers gave Trail a 2-1 lead heading into the third period. But Josh Latta tied it and Land Zablocki gave the Vipers a 3-2 lead, before Byers evened it with his second of the game midway through the third.

The ice tilted in Vernon’s favour and goals from Jesse Lansdell and Latta made it 5-3, finished off with an empty netter from Connor Marritt for the 6-3 final.

Trail goalie Donovan Buskey earned his first start at the Cominco Arena since joining the team at the Jan. 10 deadline.

He stopped 25 shots, while Vipers goalie Brad Cooper faced 31 shots in the Vernon net.

Trail’s home-stand continues this weekend as the Smokies host a pair of games against the Silverbacks on Friday and Saturday.