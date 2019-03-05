Trail Smoke Eaters take series lead with win over Merritt Centennials

Trail Smoke Eaters erupt for four second period goals on way to 5-2 win over the Merritt Centennials

Trail Smoke Eaters goalie Donovan Buskey came up huge on numerous occasions to backstop the home team to a 5-2 victory over the Merritt Centennials.

Trail Smoke Eaters goalie Donovan Buskey stopped 40 shots and Tyler Ghirardosi had a three-point night in a 5-2 victory over the Merritt Centennials on Tuesday at the Cominco Arena.

After a scoreless first period, the Smoke Eaters erupted for four second-period goals including the game winner from Kent Johnson with 14 minutes remaining. Johnson worked a give-and-go with Chase Stevenson at centre ice, then flew down the wing, broke around the Merritt defenceman and roofed a shot over the glove of Austin Roden for a 3-0 Trail lead.

With the victory, the Smokies take a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-seven Interior Division semifinal, with Game 4 going on Wednesday.

The Centennials pressed early in the first period, and had the better chances despite some push back from the Smoke Eaters, outshooting Trail 13-10.

However, Trail opened the scoring when Ghirardosi set up Mack Byers at the top of the crease. Roden stopped Byers on the door step, but Spencer McLean lifted the rebound into the open side for a 1-0 Trail lead just 2:11 into the middle frame.

Two minutes later, Carter Jones picked up a loose puck in the Merritt zone and lifted a backhand by the glove of Roden to make it 2-0. After Johnson’s tally, the Port Moody native returned the favour setting up Stevenson in the slot at the 8:35 mark for a 4-0 lead on back up goalie Jackson Glassford.

Cents forward Bradley Cocca got Merritt on the board as he forced a turnover at the Merritt blue line and walked in all alone on Buskey, beating him five-hole for a shorthanded goal at 7:24.

The Centennials added one more 1:54 into the third period on a tally from Payton Matsui. Trail played solid defensively and Buskey shut the door from there, making several big saves in the final period for the win.

Ghirardosi scored his second of the series into an empty net with just 16 seconds on the clock.

The Centennials outshot the Smoke Eaters 42-27 and both teams went 0-for-1 on the power play.

Ghirardosi earned the game’s first star, Johnson second star, and Stevenson third star.

Game 4 goes Wednesday night at the Cominco Arena with the puck drop at 7 p.m.