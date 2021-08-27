Trail Smoke Eaters sign veteran D-man

The Trail Smoke Eaters are excited to announce the signing of NCAA committed defenceman Evan Bushy for the upcoming BCHL season.

Bushy, 19, is from Thief River Falls, Minnesota, and will be joining the Smoke Eaters defensive core for the 2021/22 BCHL season.

“I’m very excited to join the Smoke Eaters organization,” said Bushy in a release. “I chose Trail because of the high interest from the coaching staff, the focus on development and the first class facilities. I’ve heard so many great things about the organization and also the area. I can’t wait to get up to Trail and play in front of the Smokies fans!”

The Minnesota native played last season in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) with the Minnesota Wilderness, the same team as fellow recruit Zach Michaelis. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defenceman tallied 15 points from the blueline in 55 games last season.

The year prior, he split his time between the USHL and Thief River Falls High of the United States High School League (USHS), where in 25 games was fifth in league scoring amongst defenseman with 38 points.

In 95 total games in the USHS-MN Bushy had 107 points.

In 2019-20, Bushy also played for Team USA U18’s in the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup and is committed to St. Cloud University, a NCAA Div. 1 school.

“Evan is a player we have followed for sometime,” said Smoke Eaters GM and head coach Tim Fragle. “We believe he will be a strong addition to our D-Core and will add depth and experience to our team.”

Bushy will join the Smoke Eaters for their main camp in mid September.

