Trail Smoke Eaters forward Mike Colella lifts the puck over the Express goalie's shoulder

The BCHL regular season champion Coquitlam Express proved too much for the Trail Smoke Eaters, skating to a 5-2 victory on Saturday at the Cominco Arena.

The Smoke Eaters loss comes on the heels of a 5-0 drubbing of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs on Friday in a heated and often chippy affair.

Trail next plays the West Kelowna Warriors in a Family Day matinee at 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon in West Kelowna.

More to come…

