Trail Smoke Eaters make huge acquisition, commit Phillipe Lapointe

The Smoke Eaters are building big, committing three sizeable and skilled forwards in the past month

The Trail Smoke Eaters secured one of the most sought-after forwards in Junior A hockey on Monday.

Trail announced the commitment of 19-year-old forward Phillipe Lapointe, a native of Hinsdale, Illinois and son of two-time Stanley Cup champion Martin Lapointe.

“Today was a massive day for our franchise,” said Smoke Eaters head coach and GM Jeff Tambellini. “He was one of the most highly sought after free agents in this year’s class, an outstanding player and one of the most professional young athletes I’ve met.”

Lapointe played in the US Hockey League last season, starting the year with the Lincoln Stars before a trade sent him to the Central Illinois Flying Aces where he amassed 10 goals and 29 points in 41 games. At five-feet-11-inches, 195-pounds, the strong skating, character player visited Trail last month and impressed Tambellini to the extent that he was also named the Smoke Eaters’ captain.

“He’s been an (assistant) captain in the USHL for the last two years,” said Tambellini. “He’s been brought up by an NHL father who has an outstanding pedigree and groomed him to be an outstanding leader. Right when you meet him, he’s a young man that does it right on the ice and off the ice, and has a desire to be a top player.”

For Lapointe, the responsibility of being named captain before donning the team jersey is something he doesn’t take lightly.

“It’s a huge honour,” Lapointe said in a release. “Coming into a new team being Captain, there will be an adjustment period, but there will be a lot of guys coming back from last year’s team and bringing a lot of leadership with them. I’m excited to learn from my teammates and build strong relationships, working hard on and off the ice every day.”

Lapointe’s services were in high demand as top teams in the BCHL and one from the USHL were trying to woo the dynamic centerman. After visiting three teams and their respective cities, he chose the Smoke Eaters.

“We like that he went through the full process and we believe that this city, our facilities, our desire to develop players not just to win games, but develop players in order to win games made a big difference at the end, and we look forward to getting him in our building full time,” said Tambellini.

Lapointe looks forward to playing under Tambellini, and his recent visit to the Silver City clinched the deal, as he embraced the challenge of bringing Trail it’s first BCHL championship.

“When I visited Trail, I loved it,” Lapointe said in a Smoke Eater release. “A perfect small hockey town that has a tradition of winning and that is something I want to bring back to Trail. I feel that this organization has all the pieces to win a championship and I’m excited to be a part of that process.”

Lapointe is committed to the University of Michigan, as is Smoke Eater forward Kent Johnson. In addition to Lapointe, the Smokies committed two more high-end players in the last month, including Braden Costello this past weekend.

Costello, 19, is a six-foot-two, 200-pound forward that played for the Des Moines Buccaneers and the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL for the past three seasons. A Grand Forks, North Dakota native Costello is also committed to the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

Connor Sweeney, 19, committed to Trail in early April. A North Andover, Mass. native and son to former NHLer Bob Sweeney, at six-foot-two, Connor adds size and physicality up front along with an impressive skill-set.

“We have three players coming into our team with NHL pedigree in their family, and you can tell with each one of those guys that they understand how to win, how to work and how to prepare, and I think it’s going to translate great into our group.”

The recent additions will definitely bolster the offensive side of the Smoke Eaters attack, and Tambellini and the rest of Trail’s hockey operations will continue to recruit through the summer.

“This was the biggest piece,” said Tambellini. “To get our captain, to get Braden Costello, and Connor Sweeney within a month. To get three top guys, big, strong, skilled forwards, it changes our attack and we’re trying to build one of the biggest teams Trail’s had and one of the fastest teams.

“We still want to make sure we have the right goaltender in net, and we’re also looking at some defence as well, but we’re trying to build a top team, physically, skill-wise, and speed, and this is a great start.”

