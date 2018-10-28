Trail Smoke Eaters fall to Salmon Arm and Prince George

Trail Smoke Eaters continue slide with loss to Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Saturday. The ‘Backs scored four third period goals for a 4-2 victory, handing the Smokies their sixth straight loss. Trail Smoke Eaters photo.

The Trail Smoke Eaters struggles continued this weekend dropping their sixth straight game to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Saturday, after falling to the Prince George Spruce Kings on Friday.

The Smoke Eaters took a 2-0 lead into the third period, but surrendered four goals in the final frame in a 4-2 setback in Salmon Arm. Layne Sniher scored his first goal as a Smoke Eater, taking a pass from Kent Johnson and sniping it by Silverbacks goalie Mathew Armitage with 5:31 to play in the first period for a 1-0 lead.

Trail dominated the opening period outshooting Salmon Arm 14-6, and kept the pace up in the second but Armitage made several key saves to keep the ‘Backs in the game.

Salmon Arm found themselves in penalty trouble when Sol Seibel and Olson Werenka were sent off within 66 seconds of each other giving Trail a 5-on-3 advantage. The Smokies capitalized when Johnson set up Braeden Tuck with a backdoor pass, but Armitage made a sprawling pad save. The Smokies forwards kept banging away at the rebound, until Johnson pushed it in for a 2-0 lead with 3:23 to play in the second period.

Trail desperate for a win, played a little too defensively in the third, and less than five minutes into the final stanza logan Shaw brought the Silverbacks to within one. The Smoke Eaters held the Salmon Arm attack off through much of the period but with 3:17 remaining Smokies forward Max Kryski was sent off for hooking. On the ensuing power play, Smokie goalie Adam Marcoux stopped a point shot from Nick Unruh, and former Beaver Valley Nitehawk forward Aiden Jenner fired in the rebound to tie it at 2:08.

Sam McBean wired a shot over the glove of Marcoux just 27 seconds later to give the ‘Backs their first lead of the game. The Smoke Eaters had a chance to tie it with a power play in the final 1:12, but Hudson Schandor fired a shorthanded goal into the Smokies empty net at 19:15.

Trail outshot Salmon Arm 33-26 and went 2-for-5 on the power play, while Salmon Arm was 1-for-1.

On Friday, Ben Brar netted a hat trick and former Smoke Eater forward Sean Donaldson scored for Prince George in a 5-2 victory over Trail at the Cominco Arena.

The Spruce Kings jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead on two goals by Brar and one from Donaldson. Johnson got the Smoke Eaters on the board with 57 seconds remaining, and Bryce Anderson made it 3-2 scoring the only goal of the second period less than five minutes in.

The Spruce Kings shut down the Smokies attack allowing just five shots in the third, and empty net goals from Brar and Chong Min Lee in the final 67 seconds iced it for the visitors.

Prince George outshot Trail 29-17 and went 0-for-1 on the power play. Trail was 0-for-4.

The losses put the 7-8-4-1 Smoke Eaters at the bottom of the Interior Division, but just six points out of first place. Trail embarks on a Vancouver Island road trip with games against Victoria, Cowichan Valley, and Surrey this weekend.