Trail Smoke Eaters explode for seven, beat Cranbrook Bucks in exhibition opener

There was no shortage of offence or physicality in Trail Smoke Eaters victory over Cranbrook Bucks

Trail Smoke Eater forward Chase Dafoe scored twice against the Cranbrook Bucks on Saturday to open the exhibition season. Jim Bailey photo.

The Trail Smoke Eaters and Cranbrook Bucks delivered an entertaining and lively match in their first exhibition game of the BCHL season.

Chase Dafoe, Connor Sweeney, and Connor Michaud each scored two goals in a 7-4 Trail victory over the Bucks on Saturday night at an empty Trail Memorial Centre.

Nicolas Roussel scored the game winning goal and his first as a Smoke Eater taking a return pass from Trail captain Cody Schiavon and beating Bucks goalie Jacob Zacharewicz for a 5-3 lead at 16:33 of the third period.

The new Bucks team showed a lot of promise as they refused to go quietly after Trail took an early lead at 7:04 of the first period on a goal from Chase Dafoe. The Smokies veteran knocked down a bouncing puck off the backboards and snuck it past the Bucks goalie to put Trail up 1-0.

Trail went 0-for-3 on the power play in the first period, thanks to a solid penalty kill and a number of Bucks blocked shots, but edged Cranbrook in shots 11-10.

The Smoke Eaters came out determined in the second period. Connor Michaud spun out of the corner, and put in his own rebound for a 2-0 lead at 1:31.

Just 26 seconds later Dafoe scored his second of the night, taking a pass in front from Jackson Krill and going backhand-forehand for a 3-0 lead.

Trail, however, got into penalty trouble and Cranbrook made them pay. Cranbrook’s first franchise goal came on a second-period power play, as Zeth Kindrachuk blasted a shot past Logan Terness to cut the lead to two on a setup from Noah Leibl and former Kootenay Ice forward Noah Quinn.

Things got heated midway through the period, as a scrum broke out at centre ice, and Trail’s top line of Dafoe, Jaden Senkoe and Coalson Wolford along with captain Schiavon were all sent off with misconducts or minors, along with their Cranbrook counterparts Cam Reid and Kindrachuck.

Bucks forward Dane Dowiuk took advantage of the extra-man and sniped a point shot over the glove of Terness to cut the lead to 3-2 just past the halfway mark of the second period.

The line of Roussel, Krill and Michaud struck again in the second. Roussel kept the puck in along the wall and worked it to Michaud down low and the veteran wired a shot from an impossible angle behind the goal line to make it 4-2 Trail.

The Bucks reportedly fired 22 shots at Terness in the second to hold a 32-19 edge in shots on goal.

Cranbrook quickly cut the lead to one, when Walker Gelbard scored 2:19 into the third period.

Roussel restored the two goal lead, but Quinn counted his first as a Buck 15 seconds later firing a Leibl pass past Terness to make it 5-4.

Sweeney put Trail up 6-4, cleaning up a good effort from Luke Chakrabarti and Zack Park in getting the puck to the net, and chipping it over the sprawling Bucks goalie at 10:20.

Sweeney delivered the final blow with 2:17 to play, when he broke in over the blue line and sniped his second of the night top shelf for a 7-4 victory.

Cranbrook outshot the Smoke Eaters 44-32 and went 2-for-6 on the power play, while Trail was 0-for-5.

Michaud earned the game’s first star, with Dafoe taking second star honours, and Dowiuk of Cranbrook the third star.

Trail Daily Times