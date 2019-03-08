Trail Smoke Eaters end Centennials season in Game 5 in Merritt

The Trail Smoke Eaters are moving on to the second round of the BCHL playoffs.

Smokies forward Bryce Anderson scored the game-winner midway through the third period to give Trail a 3-2 lead and Braeden Tuck added an insurance marker into an empty net for the 4-2 victory over the Merritt Centennials. With the Game 5 win, the Smokies eliminate the number-2 Interior Division seed Centennials from playoff contention.

The rookie Anderson made the most of his chance to get into the line up after Smokies forward Chase Stevenson was given a two-game suspension in Game 3. The Whitehorse product banged in a bouncing pass from Max Kryski from the right corner at 10:18 of the third to break a 2-2 tie and silence the Centennials faithful at the Nicola Valley Arena Friday.

After losing Game 1, 4-2, the Smoke Eaters strong defensive play stymied a potent Centennials offence, and Trail rolled to four straight wins to clinch the series in five.

Trail opened the scoring when Mack Byers wired a shot past Cents goalie Austin Roden for a 1-0 lead at 9:47 of the first period. Owen Ozar made a slick move down low to beat Roden at 10:18 of the second frame and give the Smoke Eaters a 2-0 lead.

Merritt took advantage of a glorious chance to get on the board, when Trail was called for back-to-back penalties giving the Cents a two-man advantage early in the third period.

Michael Van Unen capitalized blasting a shot past the blocker of Trail goalie Donovan Buskey at 4:07, and just seconds after the second Trail penalty expired, the Cents Bradley Cocca tied it on a shot from the right circle.

Following Anderson’s game winner, the Smokies defence kept the Cents chances to a minimum, and Buskey came up big when he had to. Trail captain Braeden Tuck ended the drama with an empty netter with 26 seconds to play in regulation for the 4-2 final.

Merritt outshot Trail 34-33 and went 1-for-6 on the power play, while Trail was 0-for-4.

Roden earned the Game’s first star, Buskey the second star, and Anderson third star.

Trail now awaits the winner of the Penticton-Cowichan Valley series and the West Kelowna-Wenatchee series to determine who they play in the Interior semi-final.