Trail Smoke Eaters comeback grounds Surrey Eagles in shoot out

The Trail Smoke Eaters ended their eight-game run of frustration with a critical 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Surrey Eagles on Sunday.

Losses to the Victoria Grizzlies and Cowichan Capitals to open its three game road swing put even more pressure on the Smokies heading into its third game in three days, but Trail battled back from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Eagles in a shoot out in Victoria.

With the game deadlocked at 3-3, nothing was solved in the five minute overtime period sending the game to a shootout. Smokies goalie Adam Marcoux stymied league leading scorer Ty Westgard on the first shot, while Smokies Owen Ozar wired a wrister past the glove of Eagles goalie Cayden Bailey to give Trail the lead. Marcoux made a great glove save off Matthew McKim, setting up Kent Johnson’s chance to win it for Trail. The 16-year-old talent walked in and made a slick backhand-forehand move beating Bailey for the game winner, and giving Trail its first win in extra time.

The Smokies have played better than their record indicates and sometimes worse. On Friday, Trail dominated and outshot Island Division leading Victoria 41-32, but lost 5-2, then followed that up with a 6-4 loss to the cellar-dwelling Capitals on Saturday.

The pressure was on for Sunday’s game. Trail came out with conviction, but, it was the Eagles who scored first when AP Nico Marini tallied his first BCHL goal beating Trail goalie Tanner Marshall 3:03 into the first period.

Bailey kept the Smokies off the board through one, as the Smokies outshot Surrey 11-6 in the period.

Trail answered two minutes into the second period. Bailey made a great glove save off of Braeden Tuck, but was unable to hold on as the puck popped out and right to Owen Ozar who slapped in the rebound to tie the game at 1-1.

It didn’t take long for Victoria to respond. BCHL leading scorer Ty Westgard wound his way into the Smokies zone and dropped to Chase Stevenson who fired a backhand past Marshall for a 2-1 lead 66 seconds later.

Surrey went up 3-1 off a shot by Riley Hayles that deflected past Tanner Marshall with 13:55 to play in the middle frame. The goal ended Marshall’s night, and Adam Marcoux came on in relief.

Jimmy Darby gave the Smokies some jump when he laid out Westgard with a huge hit midway through the second. And, after killing off a penalty, rookie Johnson made a couple slick moves into the slot and fired on Bailey who kicked it out right to Tuck and the Smoke Eaters captain buried the rebound to make it 3-2 with 2:24 to play in the second. Surrey outshot Trail 17-12 in the period.

Trail completed the comeback when a turnover in front of the Eagles net surprised Bailey and Carter Jones capitalized to tie the game 3-3 with 9:19 to play.

The teams traded opportunities in the third period, and Trail had a chance to take the lead on a power play with 4:22 to play, but Bailey robbed Mack Byers on their best chance in front and the Eagles killed the penalty.

In overtime, Marcoux made a huge save off McKim seconds into the 3-on-3 extra frame, and Bailey dove across to rob Johnson with just over a minute left in extra time to keep it tied. A penalty to Trevor Zins with 1:49 remaining gave the Eagles a prime opportunity to win it. But a couple of great defensive plays by Powell Connor in the dying seconds helped the Smoke Eaters survive the extra period and win it in a shoot out.

In Duncan on Saturday, the Smoke Eaters played a solid first period holding a 1-0 lead on a Jeremy Smith goal and outshooting Cowichan 14-10 in the period. But critical mistakes in the second let Cowichan back in as the Caps scored three straight goals in the opening nine minutes to take a 3-1 lead.

Trail’s Hayden Rowen netted a power play marker with under four minutes to go in the second, but goals from Paul Selleck and Nico Esposito-Selivanov put Cowichan up 5-2. Rowan notched his second of the game and ninth of the season to cut the lead to 5-3 at 10:53, but Lucas Vanroboys restored the three-goal deficit just over a minute later.

Max Kryski tallied his first goal as a Smoke Eater with just six seconds left to complete the scoring.

In Friday’s match against the Grizzlies, Trail outplayed the Island Division leaders, but were repeatedly foiled by goalie Kurtis Chapman. Trail outshot Victoria 15-10 in the first period, but headed into the second in a scoreless tie.

The teams traded goals in the second period with Riley Hughes scoring for the Grizzlies and Jones for Trail. Victoria took a 2-1 lead early in the third before Bryce Anderson tied it with just over 13 minutes left. However, Charlie Campbell scored his second of the night midway through the period to give Victoria a 3-2 lead, and two empty net goals put the game away for the Grizzlies.

The Smoke Eaters host the Coquitlam Express on Friday at the Cominco Arena, then travel to Penticton for their first game of the season against the Vees on Saturday.