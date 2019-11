Logan Terness stopped 47 shots and Max Kryski scored the game winner in a 3-1 Trail Smoke Eaters victory over the Chilliwack Chiefs on Saturday at the Cominco Arena.

Trail earned three of four points on the weekend against two visiting Mainland Division teams. The Smoke Eaters skated to a 4-4 tie with the Langley Rivermen on Friday, before defeating the Chiefs Saturday.

More to come…