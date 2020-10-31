Trail Retiree Curling: Skips take the day off

Trail Retirees Curling gave the skips the day off last week, so it was time for the thirds to move up and shine.

Teams Drinnan and Noble traded singles for the first half of the game. Team Drinnan stole a single in fifth and felt invigorated. But team Noble fought back and took a two point lead into the eighth. It came down to the last shot and with hammer team Drinnan made the draw to score two for the 5–5 tie.

Team Fennell, with Russ Beauchamp skipping, started well with a two point lead after two ends, against team Pasquali. Alvin Caron skipping the Pasquali rink caught fire and scored eight over the next four ends. Team Fennell came back with three in the seventh to make it close, but came up short of win in the eighth, make the final 8–6, Pasquali.

Team Walsh, skipped by Mario Favaro started the game scoring four to put team Horan back on their heels. After trading singles in the second and third ends team Walsh put the game away with three in the fourth. Going all out on offence, team Horan could not find the answer to team Walsh. Make the final a lot for Walsh not many for Horan.

In the game between teams Hall and Handley, on a sheet that curled more and more as the game went on, nothing was decided after seven ends. Tied at six with hammer Bob Menin for team Handley faced a Pat Burke shot rock top four guarded by a handful of rocks.

A nose hit on a Menin rock would leave him sitting two, however it overcurled a fraction and took out both Menin rocks and left Burke sitting three. Make the final 9–6.

Trail Daily Times