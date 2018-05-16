The Trail Parks and Recreation Pickleball Tournament went back and forth at the Willi Krause Fieldhouse on Sunday in an entertaining and exciting series of matches. To make it interesting, players would play with different partners and base their outcome on points for and against. Pickleball goes almost every day at the Trail Memorial Centre Gym or pickleball players can also use the outdoor courts at the Aquatic Centre with gear provided to those interested in trying it for the first time - check out Trail Parks and Rec Leisure Guide for times and fees. (Jim Bailey photos)

Trail Rec Pickleball Tournament

The tournament was at the Willi Krause Fieldhouse on Sunday

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

The tournament was at the Willi Krause Fieldhouse on Sunday

