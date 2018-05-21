Trail Parks and Rec: Registration on for 55+ Games’ ‘Give it a Try’ event

Trail Parks and Recreation Kids Triathlon goes on June 16 at the Aquatic Centre, registration is open now.

‘Give It A Try Event,’ sponsored by the 55+ BC Games, is scheduled for Wed. June 6 at the Trail Memorial Centre, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. This event is an opportunity for those 55+ to come out and try a variety of sports that are part of the 55+ BC Games. If you have wondered what the games are all about and wanted to see how it all works, then come to this informative event.

Choose among the following activities: Track & Field, Cycle (both road and mountain bike), Bocce, Badminton, and Swimming. Register at Trail Parks and Recreation where there will be more details about each activity. Must pre-register (even though it is free) by June 4. All participants are invited to a free lunch/social from 12 to 1 p.m. in the Cominco Gym.

Kids Karma Yoga goes June 4-25 for ages 6 to 12. This is a fun upbeat class that introduces kids to basic yoga through stories, creative games and activities and beginner acro yoga postures. Classes are Monday’s from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. at the Trail Aquatic Centre; pre-registration is required.

Dance Sampler for ages 6 to 9 runs May 30 to June 27, Wednesday’s from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. at the Memorial Centre. Instructor Sarah Joyce will teach the basics in ballet, jazz, and hip hop in a fun and supportive atmosphere.

Little Choreographers for ages 6 to 9 runs May 30 to June 27, Wednesday’s from 4:15 to 5 p.m. at the Memorial Centre. Learn cool formulas for creating your very own dance. Learn how to choose the right music, make strong entrances and exits, and how to invent funky signature moves.

Register for the free Bike Rodeo for ages 5 to 12 happening on Sat. May 26 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Cominco Arena. Bring your bike and helmet and practice your bike skills through a mini skills-testing course. There will be goody bags, fun games, and door prizes available to be won. Must pre-register by May 23.

Stay Safe Course for ages 9 to 13 is happening on May 29 and 31, Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Trail Aquatic Centre.

Kids Triathlon for ages 4 to 12 gets on its mark on Sat. June 16 at the Trail Aquatic Centre. Swim, bike and run to the finish line and receive great rewards! Deadline to register is June 13. Details available at registration.

Fundamental Movement Skills Coaching Course is being offered on Sat. June 9 at the Trail Memorial Centre from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Who is this for? Any coach/instructor/teacher who works with children in an active setting. Fundamental movement skills are very important to a child’s physical development. When confident and competent in these skills, children can develop sport-specific and complex movement skills. Join us for only $10 which includes lunch. This training is sponsored by Columbia Basin Trust and hosted by Trail Parks and Recreation. Call 364-0888 to pre-register by May 31.

For more information and the register, Call Trail Parks and Recreation at 250-364-0888.