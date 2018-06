Beaver Valley hosted the West Kootenay Minor Playoff Championship last weekend and when the dust settled it was the Trail Padres beating the Trail Orioles in the final to win the championship. The Padres are coached by Darren McCarthy (Head Coach) and Brent Iachetta (Assistant Coach), and include players Owen McCarthy, Lucas Iachetta, Charlie Were, Cole Kopp, Cooper Leonard, Eli Kivell, Hunter Hofer, Joffre Fraser, Nash Hurl, Nathan Rudnitski, and Noah Rudnitski. A Big thank you to Beaver Valley for hosting an incredible tournament weekend. April Kopp photo.