Trail Little League's Major and Minor All Stars competed in the Chataqua Days Baseball Tournament over the weekend. Both teams are preparing for the BC Little League Major and Minor championships at the end of the month. See this week's Trail Times for results. Jim Bailey photos.

Trail Little League’s Major and Minor All Stars competed in the Chataqua Days Baseball Tournament in Chewelah, Wash. over the weekend. Both the Major and Minor teams are preparing for the BC Little League championships at the end of the month. See this week’s Trail Times for results. Jim Bailey photos.

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

Trail Major and Minor All-Star teams compete at Chataqua Days baseball tournament