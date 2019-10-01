Trail hockey product to play in National Women’s U18 Hockey Championship

Trail's Olivia Buckley has been selected to play for Team BC following tryouts last month

Trail native and former Kootenay Wild Cat, Olivia Buckley, was named to Team BC last week and will play in the 2019 National Women’s U18 Hockey Championship in Winkler, Man. Nov. 3-9.

Former Kootenay Wildcat hockey player Olivia Buckley will lace ’em up for Team BC next month when they compete in the 2019 National Women’s U18 Hockey Championship from Nov. 3-9 in Morden and Winkler, Man.

The 16-year-old Trail native played four years with the Kootenay Wildcat program before attending Okanagan Hockey Academy (OHA) in Penticton where she’s played the past three seasons.

The team was selected following a four-day camp held in Vancouver on Sept. 19 – 22.

“We look forward to continuing the recent success of Team BC with this group of talented players,” commented BC Hockey Chief Executive Officer, Barry Petrachenko. ” The preparations by this group of athletes, coaches and team staff have been outstanding and we are excited to have them represent BC at the National Women’s U18 Hockey Championship.”

Olivia played in 41 games with the OHA women’s Prep team last season scoring three goals and adding three assists, and will rejoin the team following the National championships.

Team BC kicks off the 2019 National Women’s U18 Hockey Championship on Nov. 5, against Quebec and will also play Manitoba and Ontario Blue in round-robin action. The semi finals are scheduled on Nov. 8, with the gold and bronze medal games on Nov. 9.

Team BC brought home back-to-back bronze medals at the 2017 National Women’s U18 Championship and 2018 Canada Winter Games.

Major Midget Kootenay Ice General Manager, Les Cleverly, will also accompany the team as Equipment Manager.

BC Hockey’s Female Program of Excellence was established to identify and train athletes and team personnel for possible participation at provincial, national and international events.