Trail Gymnastics Club closes out big season with Ogopogo meet

The Trail Gymnastics Club’s Junior Olympic Level 6 team competed at the Ogopogo Invitational Gymnastics Meet earlier this month. From left: Ellery Shields, Jendaya Shields, Emmie Ihas and Jasmine Wyatt with 2016 Olympian Shallon Olsen in the centre.

The Trail Gymnastics Club finished its competitive season at the Ogopogo Invitational in Kelowna over the June 8 to 10 weekend.

Thirteen athletes from the club’s Interclub, High School and Junior Olympic Optionals teams competed alongside over 1,000 other gymnasts from BC and Alberta.

In the Performance Plus division, Olivya Teasdale and Alexys Jones both received an All Around Gold level achievement. Alexys earned gold across all events, and Olivya achieved gold on all but Beam where she scored silver.

June 9, saw the four person Junior Olympic Optionals Team wrap up the day. In the JO 6 Junior B category Jasmine Wyatt scored 32.350 All Around for eighth place and achieved a season high score of 9.100 on Floor Exercise for fourth on that event and eighth place on both Uneven Bars and Vault.

Ellery Shields scored 32.750 All Around for seventh place in the JO 6 Youth category, finishing fourth on Balance Beam, sixth on Floor Exercise with 9.050, and seventh and eighth on Uneven Bars and Vault respectively.

Jendaya Shields and Emmie Ihas competed in the JO 6 Junior A age category. Emmie scored 33.0 All Around for ninth place, placing fifth on Balance Beam, sixth on Vault and seventh on Uneven Bars.

Jendaya scored 34.975 All Around for fourth place, placing eighth on Balance Beam, sixth on Floor Exercise, fourth on Uneven Bars and winning the silver medal on Vault with a score of 9.225. Especially exciting for Jendaya was the fact that 2016 Olympian, and 2018 Commonwealth Games Vault Gold Medallist, Shallon Olsen awarded the medals for this session of the meet.

Six Trail High School gymnasts plus one Interclub Team member competed in the Performance Challenge division on Sunday. Kaylyn Baril, Nicole Smith, Taryn Cutt, Rannde Wyatt, Brooklyn Kokiw, Ericka Anselmo and Julia Macasso all achieved Gold All Around with most being awarded gold across all four events.

This past season the club had its largest competitive team in some time with 43 athletes across four teams and six training groups, attending seven meets including Provincial Championships.

Trail Gymnastics grew to 481 registered members over the 2017/18 season and the club has been able to add 50 more class spaces to its schedule for the upcoming season. To date, the club has had 1,310 total users between regular program classes, adult classes, drop-in classes, field trips and birthday parties. Trail Gymnastics Club runs summer camp programs throughout July and August, with drop in days as well.

Visit trailgymnastics.ca for more information on summer programming and Fall registration.