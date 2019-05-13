Track and field club goes big at trail meet

The East Kootenay Track and Field Club had eight athletes bring back 30 ribbons from the meet

Athletes from the East Kootenay Track and Field Club hit the ground running in Trail at the West Kootenay Zone Royal Canadian Legion Outdoor Track Meet.

On May 4 eight athletes from the local club took part in the event that saw them bring back 30 ribbons and three new meet records.

Cole Renzie, 8: third in 60m hurdles, 60m dash, 100m dash, high jump and long jump.

Alaina Hadford, 9: first in the high jump; second in 60m hurdles and 100m dash.

Kara Renzie, 10: second in 60m dash, 100m dash and 600m run.

Ashton Jolin, 10: first in the high jump, 100m dash, long jump and shot put.

Ludovica Hadford, 11: fourth in the long jump; second in high jump and 80m hurdles.

Kieran Shankowsky, 12: first in the high jump (new meet record), 80m hurdles, long jump, 100m dash and 300m dash.

Emma Murtagh, 19: first in the long jump (new meet record), 100m dash, 200m dash and javelin.

Jim Johnson, 68: first in 1,500m run, javelin and discus (new meet record).

There were 103 athletes who took part in the event and enjoyed the weather.