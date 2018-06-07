TOYSL playdowns this weekend in Penticton

Kelowna United U13 to U18 teams will compete for berths at provincials

Kelowna United teams will vie for Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League titles this weekend in Penticton.

Boys and girls clubs will compete in the U13 to U18 divisions, playing for berths in next month’s Provincial B championships.

The finals in all divisions will be played Sunday at King’s Park.

Here’s a look at some of last weekend’s action:

The Kelowna United/Junior Heat U14 girls went on the road last weekend and returned home with a split.

On Saturday, the Jr. Heat girls, led by Teghan McCormick, were in top form en route to a convincing win 6-1 over the hometown Revelstoke U16 girls.

Teghan opened the scoring in the first half, then added two more goals early in the second half, on assists from Sophie Dyck and Piper Guidi, for a 3-0 lead. Shannon Rowe followed up the scoring with a pass from Katrina Lawrie for a 4-0 lead, before Revelstoke broke away with a shot over the keeper’s head for their lone goal.

In the last 10 minutes, more from Teghan McCormick who scored twice more to finish with a five-goal game.

On Sunday in Salmon Arm, the Shuswap U14 girls defeated the KU/Junior Heat 4-0. Kelowna had several good chances to score

• U14 boys

Vernon United played a strong defensive game, shutting out Kelowna United 3-0.

• U13 girls

The KU/Junior Heat girls were dominant in taking down the Vernon U13 girls 5-1.

The teams traded early offensive opportunities with Kelowna’s defensive stalwarts, Makayla Kennedy and Kaitlin Harris battling the Vernon forwards and Kelowna’s Sarah Donick creating chances with crosses into the box. Eventually one of Donick’s passes came to Demetra Denney who slotted home the game’s first goal. Just before half time, Madison Rogers scored on a PK from the spot to make it 2-0. Vernon got one back early in the second half, but the Jr. Heat answered back with three goals of their own, two from Sarah Donick and another from Sophia Clancy.• U12 girls

The United (Warriors) took on Vernon Team 1 at Penticton’s King’s Field. With no substitutions and one less player, the Kelowna played hard scoring one goal by Liv Willoboughy. With a show of good sportsmanship, the Vernon coach pulled one of their players to make it an even 7 players on each.

In Game 2, the Warriors battled Vernon’s Team 2. With no subs, the Kelowna girls played tired, some played hurt, yet played hard to the end. Liv Willoughby, with two, Anna Thorsteinson and Kate MacPherson scored for the Jr. Heat.

• U11 boys

The United (Martin) boys battled Shuswap in an evenly played match. However KU’s defensive game was too strong for their opponents, resulting in a United victory. The goalkeepers were Will Bodenstab and Will Ainley, while Griffin Brown and Will Bodenstab scored the goals.

In their second game against Kamloops, KU pressured their opponents throughout. A strong defensive effort, with outstanding plays by Kai Rodgers and Brady Hayden. Griffin Brown, Myden Collins and Seth Brown led a charge on the offensive driving towards the net. Leighton Martin, Will Bodenstab, Blaise Lownsbrough, Yuvnaaz Sandhu and Lucas Image teamed up to set up numerous goal scoring opportunities while Will Ainley and Griffin Brown held the fort, fending off many Kamloops chances.

