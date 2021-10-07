Town of Comox Recreation Department hosts successful Operation High Jump

The 26th Annual Operation High Jump was hosted by Town of Comox Recreation Department at Vanier Track on Friday, Sept. 24.

“Another great event hosted here in the Comox Valley,” said recreation programmer, Heather Bailey. “With over 120 people in attendance, this was a fabulous day to showcase the talents and abilities of our special needs athletes.”

Participants travelled from as far away as Powell River to partake in the just-for-fun track meet. Courtenay Kiwanis Club put forward the funds for the event as well as bringing fabulous smiling and passionate volunteers to help with all the track events. Thanks to this generous support, the Town of Comox Recreation was able to host this event for another year.

Ribbons were showcased, pinned to participant t-shirts and wheelchairs, high-fives were passed between athletes and caregivers, cheers were abundant and medals gleamed around the necks of some very deserving participants.

“The smiles on the athletes’ faces as they crossed the finish line were contagious and so inspiring to us volunteers and spectators watching the races. These participants truly show what it’s like to have fun,” said Bailey.

Special thanks also to Quality Foods, which donated some of the food for the bagged lunches provided to the participants and volunteers, as well as Water Pure and Simple for keeping these athletes hydrated. St. John’s Ambulance was on-site to take care of any incidents and volunteers arrived from the Kiwanis Club, Town of Comox, City of Courtenay and around the community.

“This day couldn’t have happened without the generous support of the community partners,” Bailey said.

This annual event is free to participate and registration begins in August of each year.

Comox Valley Record