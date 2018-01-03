Towhee triple header action

The public is invited to come out for a fun Tuesday of high school basketball at Vanier Secondary, Dec. 9.

Macyn Johnson, a Grade 10 at Vanier, carries the action in the Towhees senior boys basketball season opener against Carihi last month. The team hosts John Barsby Dec. 9. The Towhee invitational tournament is Jan. 12 and 13. Scott Stanfield photo

Triple header action begins at 3:30 p.m. when the junior boys take on Carihi of Campbell River. Next up is the senior girls in a big league match at 5 p.m. In the finale, the senior boys host John Barsby of Nanaimo at 7 p.m. in the team’s third league game of the season.

Then on Friday, Jan. 12, the Senior Boys Towhee Tournament starts at Vanier. Eight teams from Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland will be attempting to capture the Graham’s Jewellers first place trophy. Games start at 2:30 p.m., and end Friday with the Towhees in the 7:45 p.m. match against Westview of Maple Ridge. Games go all day Saturday. Semi-finals are at 11:40 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. The final goes at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Claremont of Victoria — a strong 4A school with great talent — is the top seed of the tourney. Carihi is among the top 3A schools on the Island, and is a candidate for winning the big prize. Nanaimo District Secondary School is an athletic 4A side, while Kwalikum is one of the stronger 2A schools in the North. Rounding out the competition is Eric Hamber from Vancouver, and Westview.

The Towhees figure on giving all these teams a run for their money.