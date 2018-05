North Langley Peewee players took part in Kelowna tournament.

Cameron Fillier at third base.

Two North Langley Diamond Sports (NLDS) peewee A teams headed to West Kelowna on the Victoria Day weekend for the West Kelowna U13 Baseball tournament.

After strong starts by both teams, the weekend ended in a fun, team building event all around.

The NLDS spring season is wrapping up, with playoffs starting next week.