Touchet wins Terrace golf tournament

Touchet partnered with Ann Holmes to win the 2018 Ladies Open golf tournament

Jackie Touchet (right) pictured here giving lessons at the Prince Rupert Golf Club, won the Ladies Open golf tournament in Terrace along with her partner Ann Holmes on July 7 and 8. In (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert’s Jackie Touchet partnered with Ann Holmes to win the 2018 Ladies Open golf tournament on July 7 and 8 at the Skeena Valley Golf and Country Club in Terrace.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Golf Club appeals to women through lessons

The two women shot 76 and 75 over two rounds of play to take home overall low gross honours.

matthew.allen@thenorthernview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter