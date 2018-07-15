Jackie Touchet (right) pictured here giving lessons at the Prince Rupert Golf Club, won the Ladies Open golf tournament in Terrace along with her partner Ann Holmes on July 7 and 8. In (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Touchet wins Terrace golf tournament

Touchet partnered with Ann Holmes to win the 2018 Ladies Open golf tournament

  • Jul. 15, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Prince Rupert’s Jackie Touchet partnered with Ann Holmes to win the 2018 Ladies Open golf tournament on July 7 and 8 at the Skeena Valley Golf and Country Club in Terrace.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Golf Club appeals to women through lessons

The two women shot 76 and 75 over two rounds of play to take home overall low gross honours.

matthew.allen@thenorthernview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Prince Rupert soccer camp gets World Cup fever
Next story
VIDEO: Nanaimo Timbermen make it three wins in a row

Just Posted

Sparks fly after dirt bike accident near Tulameen

 

VIDEO: 10-year-old gives veteran lacrosse announcer a little help

  • 17 hours ago

 

Intertidal Music Festival back for round two

  • 17 hours ago

 

Vernon’s Tea Desire to close doors

  • 17 hours ago

 

Most Read