Totems head to provincial hoops semifinal after win over Okanagan Mission

Izzy Forsyth scores 30 to lead No. 1 seed Semiahmoo one step closer to provincial title

Semiahmoo Totem Izzy Forsyth (left) is defended by Okanagan Mission Huskies’ Lily Pink during quarter-final action at triple-A girls provincial basketball championships Thursday afternoon at the Langley Events Centre. (Nick Greenizan photo)

The Semiahmoo Totems’ undefeated run through the B.C. high school senior girls basketball season continued Thursday afternoon, as the top-ranked team advanced to semifinals after a win over the Okanagan Mission Huskies.

Semiahmoo defeated the Huskies with ease, 86-33, at the Langley Events Centre Thursday, led by Grade 10 Izzy Forsyth, who had 30 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Faith Dut had 15 points and 10 boards, as well.

The Totems will now face the Kelowna Owls Friday night, in a rematch of last year’s semfinal match. In that game, it was the Owls who got the better of their younger opponents, but this year, the Totems will enter the game as the de facto favourite.

Kelowna, the tournament’s No. 5 seed, advanced to semifinals with a 65-64 win over Yale on Thursday.

The finals are set for Saturday, 5 p.m. at the LEC’s centre court.

