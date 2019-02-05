Top finishes for Penticton nordic racer Albrechtson

Penticton’s Fred Albrechtson was on target at the BC Teck Cup #2 nordic event in Revelstoke the weekend of Jan. 26 and 27.

The 16-year-old topped the standings of the junior boys mass start free technique event on day two.

He clocked a time of 20 minutes, 27.2 seconds on the two lap course (9:53.6, 10:33.6). That was just over 23 seconds faster than runner up Gabe Gledhill of the Strathcona Nordic team.

On the first day Albrechtson finished in 13th spot in the 900-metre classic sprint race in a time of 2:40.33, just over 27 seconds back of the winner Taschi Klaschka of Sovereign Lake.

Two other Nickel Plate skiers also competed in Revelstoke, Matt Broder was 16th overall in the mass start free technique event and finished 19th in the 900-metre classic sprint.

In the juvenile girls division Caitlyn Michael was 13th in the 350-metre classic sprint and 20th in the mass start free technique.

Meanwhile, in other cross country ski action, Albrechtson, 16, finished second overall in the 18 and over 30-kilometre skiathlon at the Apple Loppet at Telemark Nordic Club in West West Kelowna.

This weekend he will be among the more than 500 competitors from across Canada and the United States taking part in the Western Canada Championships at Telemark.

Albrechtson was also named as an alternate to Team BC U20 team (five male, five female).

Two races earlier this season in Canmore, Alta. were used to determine team members, the Nickel Plate skier finished fifth in U20 sprints and sixth in the distance race, just narrowly making the cut to join the team.

