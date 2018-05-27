Top bull riders return to the Penticton Speedway

Some of Canada's top bull riders will vie for a piece of the $3,000 prize payout

A competitor holds on for dear life during the first round of action in the 2017 Bull-A-Rama event at the Penticton Speedway.

Cowboys will be holding on tight looking for an eight second ride today at the Penticton Speedway as Bull-a-Rama returns.

At 2 p.m. some of Canada’s top bull riders will vie for a piece of the $3,000 prize payout.

Speedway Bull-a-Rama is a Bull Riders Canada sanctioned event. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for youth/seniors and kids 10 and under are $5.

Bull-a-Rama returns to the Penticton Speedway on July 21 at 6 p.m.

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.