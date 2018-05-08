Tolko U13s pump up offence

Vernon Tolko United Under 13 boys put their offence on notice in the Thompson Okanagan Rep Soccer League last weekend.

United ambushed the host Kelowna United 7-2 Saturday at Parkinson #9 Field before blanking Penticton Pinnacles 6-0 at Marshall Field #5 in Vernon.

United (4-1-1) dominated Kelowna with quick touches, fast runs, and strong defence with Rowan Calder, Hunter Schindel and Hayden Murphy marvellous in midfield.

Teamwork was key when a beautiful cross from Jerome Winters to Kailen Russell put Vernon on the board. Quick passes from Josh Donison and Ethan Anderson allowed Russell to convert again.

The goals kept coming with a penalty shot from Donison, and back-to-back tallies for Jentenzen Peterson. Kelowna pressed but Tolko’s defence was dynamic, led by Henry Routley, Mathew Hill Turner and Gavin Ingbrigtson.

Joshua Mark and Jonus McMeeking-Walsh worked together well to move the ball up the field for a fast finish by Anderson, while Chase Cederholm supplied the final snipe.

Donison jumpstarted the Sunday attack which was put in motion by Anderson’s brilliant ball-handling skills and sweet passes by Matthew Acob and Winters.

Peterson made it 2-0 before Russell, Schindel and Peterson all connecting. Vernon keeper Dillon Rinkel was left unfazed as Penticton picked up the pace.

Tolko United U11 White got everybody involved offensively as they ambushed Kelowna 13-2 in Salmon Arm.

Dawson Bond jumpstarted the goal frenzy with the first two before Keltyn Mcareavy finished a quick pass from Jeremy Peterson. Jonah Petrone pocketed goal No. 4 after a breakaway from midfield. Peterson connected on a direct kick from the retreat line top cheddar, while Liam Mallow delivered a powerhouse 25-yard kick for No. 6.

Jake Earle, Brendan Boyd and Jarek Livinston also contributed to the final tally. Coby Therrien again stood out with his speed and ball control. Tomasz Ociepa was stellar in net.

Tolko U11 Team Mark Budgen tied the Kamloops Blaze 1-1 after falling 4-2 to Kelowna.

Despite Keaton Lamoureux’s solid performance in net and Vernon working hard to score, Kelowna had a 4-0 lead at the break.

Tolko came out strong in the second half with Stephen Taylor, Cole Budgen and Keegan Mark providing excellent defence. Zoel Willett set up Tyler McInnes for a goal, followed by an unassisted goal by Deklen McDonald.

It was scoreless at the half against the Blaze with McInnes burying a feed from David Kitzman to give Vernon the lead. A great shot by Mark was stopped by the Kamloops keeper minutes later. Lamoureux had a fabulous showing at both ends of the pitch.