Tolko U12s punish Pinnacles

The Tolko United U12 Boys Team Lockwood punished Penticton Pinnacles 7-2 before falling 4-2 to the Shuswap Selects in Thompson Okanagan Rep Soccer League play Sunday in Rutland.

Vernon registered two goals in the first half, one a clean tap-in by Cole Kopera after a keeper rebound from a Tristan Driedzic bullet, and a breakaway goal by James Lockwood.

Shuswap roared back with two goals to tie it at the half. The second half saw Vernon succumb to the heat with the goals drying up and the pressure mounting from Shuswap. Only brilliant goalkeeping from Lyndon Carleton and dogged defending from Alex Sewell, Luka Romero and Alessandro Durfeld kept Shuswap to two additional goals.

Game 2, under the blistering Okanagan sun, was a completely different affair. The Pinnacles had no chance under the onslaught of a focused, talkative and dominant Vernon side.

Jeffrey Curtis wasn’t tested much in net but always came up with key saves when needed. Malikai Touch overwhelmed the Pinnacles with four tallies, with Carleton, Driedzic and Lockwood adding singles.

Ironman Griffin Trickey played the majority of the game in centre midfield, providing the control and distribution to all players while journeyman Jessiah Wadsworth covered multiple positions without complaint and provided key backbone.

The Tolko United U12 Boys Team Nice could only muster eight players as they fell 4-2 to Penticton Pinnacles and 5-1 to Kamloops Blaze Sunday in Rutland.

Coach Jeff Nice called for a possession game with good ball movement and heads-up play and United responded by creating multiple chances early versus Penticton. Liam Greenan, Charlie Erickson and Rylan Nadurak played several beautiful crosses into the 18.

Greenan especially dazzled the Mother’s Day fans with his speed and willingness to push forward into attacking positions. Rylan Nadurak picked up a loose ball in front and coolly slotted it past the keeper. Dane Beaton finished a sweet free kick roof daddy with minutes left to play.

In Game 2, the thermometer rose and the lack of subs weighed on the United stamina. Romero, on loan from Team Lockwood, added depth and hustle.

Conrad Halloran shined throughout the weekend tracking down every ball, blocking shots and his efforts paid off with a super strike beating the Kamloops Blaze keeper shocking the Blaze bench. Nolan Stiven, Thomas Nice and Ethan Nickoli had glorious chances and relentless attacks but Kamloops’ speed and quick play took control.

United U13 Boys drew 3-3 with Kamloops Mother’s day at McArthur Island Sports Centre.

Kailen Russel pulled the hat trick for Vernon, netting the first goal after a free kick by Ty Johnston in a free kick. Russel found the corner of the net after a feed by Jerome Winter for his second snipe.

Jentezen Peterson unleashed some quality shots towards the Blaze net, while Hayden Murphy was dynamite defensively and keeper Dillon Rinkel delivered some prime-time saves with the Blaze pressing in the second half. Russel converted a penalty kick through the keeper’s hands for his hatty.

The Tolko crew got good defence from Murphy and Hunter Schindel. Gutsy efforts from Russel, Schindel, Ethan Anderson, Matt Hill Turner and Winter in the midfield and up front.

Tolko United U11 Boys Blue got everybody involved as they shut out Kelowna United 2-0 Sunday at Kings Park in Penticton.

With Keaton Lamoureux and Stephen Taylor sharing the net duties, Tolko came out strong on defence as Kelowna applied constant pressure all afternoon.

Stephen Taylor nicely fed Jake McNaughton, who went top shelf for Tolko’s opening strike in the opening half.

Kelowna was given three free kicks but Vernon built their walls wisely and all three sailed over the net. Cole Budgen, Emmett Out, Deklan McDonald and Austin Goodrich all enjoyed Grade A scoring chances. Cale Fraser added the insurance tally.