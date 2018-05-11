Tolitis win the CSS Intramural Floor Hockey Cup

Monkey Guys come up short in a rematch of the regular season decider

Kaden Merritt hoists the CSS Intramural Floor Hockey Cup above his head after the Tolitis victory. Ronan O’Doherty photos

Tolitis blew away Monkey Guys 10-3 in the final of the Correlieu Secondary School (CSS) Intramural Floor Hockey Tournament.

The dynamic duo of Chris Thon and Kaden Merritt scored four goals each to cap the saddest simian story since the ending to Peter Jackson’s King Kong.

The packed CSS gym, who were hooting and hollering for their favourite players, saw the pair win their second straight title but the first under the Tolitis team name.

“I think we all just played a great all around game,” says Thon, who still has a year of eligibility in the league. “Everybody blocked shots and got back when we needed to, and it helped us win.”

Despite two goals from Darby Madill, Monkey Guys were never able to establish much in the way of offense.

They often settled for shots from afar instead of attempting to get a passing game going.

Two-time league MVP Stefan Tipold, who easily had the best tan out of any player on the floor thanks to a recent jaunt to Mexico, was consistently stifled by the Tolitis defense.

“I think they’re just the better team,” says Monkey Guys goaltender Joshua Donreis. “They’ve got a good offense, and today we really struggled to produce.”

It is the backstop’s last year of eligibility for the league.

Unfortunately it was during a season when Thon and Merritt were still teamed up.

“I never won it,” he says. “But this is the closest I’ve come.”

Donreis praised the primates’ performance this year, saying they built a really good team.

Before the final, trophies were handed out to league MVP Stefan Tipold, as well as for the most sporstmanlike team, which, somewhat controversially, went to the staff squad, the Nordiques.