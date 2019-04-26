Tolitas continue torrid pace in CSS floor hockey league

As the Correlieu Secondary School floor hockey season barrels towards the playoffs, Tolitas is showing the championship form from when they won last year’s Intramural Cup with.

With every ascent, there is a descent, however, and rolling downhill at a precipitous pace are the teacher-staffed Nordiques.

Also this week, the Silky Salmons show some sportsmanship in a shootout with the Chicks with Sticks.

High Noon, Tuesday, April 16

Tolitas 9 – Icemen 3

Even with Cam Hender “the Tender” away finding himself on the beach in Mexico, the powerful Tolitas club was too much for an undermanned Icemen team to handle.

Playing without subs, the Icemen were led by goalie Sam Goulet, who played lights out in the loss. Despite the nine goals against, Goulet made a number of tremendous saves to keep the game going and give his team a chance to chip away offensively.

Given the sketchy goaltending from Tolitas backup backstop Devon “Redlight” Bara, the Icemen felt they were never out of it and every shot had a chance of finding the twine. Despite Bara’s antics and bravado, the Tolitas moved the ball too quickly for the undermanned Icemen to keep up.

Highlights for Tolitas included Chris Thon putting a backhand beauty over Goulet’s shoulder and Yewta Plamandon ringing the crossbar hard from the high slot.

Dawson McGilveray was his usual steady force on the back end.

A decent crowd was left with no questions about who was the lead dog in this year’s race for the Correlieu Cup, as Tolitas slid into the driver’s seat with no sign they might ever give it up.

Next week’s matchup with the Meatheads will see if they can keep their record perfect against the reigning league bad boys.

High Noon, Wednesday, April 17

Silky Salmons 12 – Chicks With Sticks 9

The Silky Salmons were once again great sports, giving the ladies plenty of opportunities to compete and have a few laughs.

The game was fun, but the Salmons were clearly looking forward to their coming playoff series by finishing the season strong.

The same was true for the ladies, who are primed and ready for the first-ever ladies final on Tuesday, April 30.

Overall, both teams were happy to have some fun, get some exercise, and avoid injuries heading into the all-important playoff matchups.

High Noon, Thursday, April 18

8% 7 – Nordiques 5

The Nordiques’ dream regular season began with an impressive 3-0 start, but the over-the-hill-gang faded badly over the second half. Limping into the playoffs at 4-3, after a disastrous 1-3 second half, the Nordiques might need to join Robert Johnson at the crossroads and make a soul exchange if they are to make even a whimper in the playoffs.

Led by strong goaltending from Kaeden Ekstrom, the 8% wer simply too fast for the Nordiques, generating more offence than their elders could handle. Under siege all game, Rob “Suitcase” Biller did his best to hold the fort. Asked for comment after giving up a snap shot through the five hole on a short breakaway by Dawson Rusk, “Suitcase” responded, “Time to hit the gym and work on my kegels.”

Fred “the Fixer” Rogger, Craig “Animal” Kitamura, and Martin “Dr. Evil” Runge led the Nordiques offense in the losing effort.

The game was not without controversy, as Jim “Have Another Doughnut” Sagert put the whistle away after the opening faceoff. Giving new meaning to “Hudson’s Bay Rules,” Sagert’s officiating saw fewer calls than the overtime of the 1987 playoffs between the Caps and Islanders.

Still, there can be no argument that the better team won the game.

