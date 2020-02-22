Tired Quw’utsun FC takes on Gorge

Quw’utsun FC’s Devon Lepine beats a Gorge player to the ball during last Sunday’s game in Ladysmith. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Shorthanded to start the game and exhausted by the end, Quw’utsun FC nonetheless played a remarkable game against Gorge FC on Sunday evening.

Several of the Quw’utsun players had played five games at a tournament in Campbell River on the weekend — winning the championship — prior to their Vancouver Island Soccer League Div. 3B match against Gorge. Quw’utsun had only 10 players to start Sunday’s game at Forrest Field in Ladysmith, and managed to hold off Gorge until an 11th player arrived around the 15-minute mark.

Quw’utsun held Gorge, the division’s No. 2 team, off the scoresheet until the 28th minute when the visiting side capitalized on a turnover. The next goal came at the 70-minute mark.

“Considering it was the sixth game of the weekend for four of the 11 players on the field, they played a very competitive game against a top team, and their fitness and heart made for an exciting game,” Quw’utsun manager Annalee Barron commented.

Quw’utsun will be back on the Ladysmith turf this Saturday at 4 p.m. for a George Pearkes Challenge Cup match against FC Sagres, who are winless in Div. 3A. Quw’utsun also has one league game left, scheduled for Sunday, March 1 at Si’em Lelum field at 2 p.m.

