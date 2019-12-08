Time to think about this year’s top teams and star athletes

The Vancouver Island University Mariners celebrates a win at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association basketball championships in Langley. The VIU men won a national title. (CCAA photo)

Not many teams get to finish their seasons with a win, a trophy, a banner, but Nanaimo teams were able to do just that in 2019.

To help celebrate the year that was and recognize the best of the best, the Nanaimo Sport Achievement Awards are returning for a 15th year.

Organizers of the awards are now looking for nominations to help spotlight the community’s many successes in local sports.

The Nanaimo Sport Achievement Awards return on Feb. 20, 2020. Nominations are now being accepted and are open to any athlete, team, coach, official or sport administrator including junior athletes and masters in the Nanaimo area. The nomination deadline is Dec. 31.

Award categories include Junior Male Individual Athlete of the Year, Junior Female Individual Athlete of the Year, Junior Male Team Athlete of the Year, Junior Female Team Athlete of the Year, Male Individual Athlete of the Year, Female Individual Athlete of the Year, Male Team Athlete of the Year, Female Team Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year, Junior Team of the Year, Masters Athlete of the Year, Partners of the Year, Grassroots Coach of the Year, High-Performance Coach of the Year, Official of the Year, Sport Administrator of the Year, and Best Sports News Story of the Year.

There is also the Michael Rhode Memorial Award, which will be presented to an athlete, coach, volunteer or advocate who gives his or her time, energy and commitment to sports and to the community; and the Steve Smith Memorial Award for outstanding achievement and/or dedication to extreme sports.

A panel of judges made up of media and other members of the sports community will determine finalists and winners.

Please visit www.nanaimosportachievementawards.ca to access a fillable online nomination form.

To become an event sponsor, or for more information with regards to nominations or the event itself, please call event chairwoman Marilyn Sullivan at 250-716-6110.

